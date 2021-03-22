General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has left for Bangladesh today on a two-day state visit.

The President is visiting Bangladesh to attend a ceremony to celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Founding Father at the cordial invitation of Bangladesh’s President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

President Bhandari leading a Nepali delegation left for Bangladesh Capital Dhaka through a special flight of national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation at 8.40 am Monday.

The President was seen off by Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Prasad Pokharel and Constituent Assembly chair Subas Nemwang at VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Also present on the occasion were ministers, constitutional bodies' chiefs, security agencies' chiefs and representatives from foreign diplomatic agencies in Nepal.

A contingent of the Nepal Army had offered a special honour to President Bhandari.

The 54-member delegation comprises President's daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, President's communication expert Tika Prasad Dhakal, Nepal Academy Chancellor Ganga Prasad Uprety, Secretary at President's Office Dr Hari Poudel, Secretary at Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yadav Prasad Koirala, Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Poudel, Secretary at Ministry of industry, Commerce and Supplies Dinesh Bhattarai and President's personal secretariat chief Dr Bhesh Raj Adhikari.

Among others in the entourage are Foreign Ministry's joint-secretary Yagya Bahadur Hamal, Chief of Protocol Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi and President's private doctor Kailash Bhandari.

President Bhandari is scheduled to return home at 4.55 pm on Tuesday after completing her visit. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal