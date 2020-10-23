General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has decided not to offer tika to general public on Bijaya Dashami, the tenth day of Dashain, this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

In a press statement issued by the Assistant Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Keshav Prasad Ghimire, it was shared that President Bhandari would not visit shrines on the eight day of the festival known as Maha Astami and on the Kojagrat Purnima as well.

The tradition had it that the Head of the State visit various Hindu shrines in the Kathmandu Valley to pay homage to Goddess Durga Bhawani on Maha Astami, and on the Kojagrat Purnima, the day marks the end of the Dashain festival.

The Head of the State used to offer tika and jamara to the public visiting her office for the same.

Source: National News Agency Nepal