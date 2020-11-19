Key Issues, politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will not be attending the Chhat puja this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

In a press statement issued by Assistant-Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Keshav Prasad Ghimire, today, it was shared that the Head of the State would not be able to visit the riverside and ponds in the Kathmandu Valley where the Chhat puja is observed.

In the past, President Bhandari had been visiting Guheshwori-Gaurighat and Kamal Pokhari to offer her prayers to the Chhati Mata (the Goddess of Power).

Chhat puja is conducted tomorrow (20 November) this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal