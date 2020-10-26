Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has received Bijaya Dashami ‘Tika’ from President Biddya Devi Bhandari at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas, today.

On the occasion, President Bhandari offered ‘Tika’ and ‘Jamara’ garland to the prime minister. Prime Minister’s spouse Radhika Shakya had also received Dashain Tika and Jamara garland from President Bhandari on the occasion, shared the PM’s press adviser, Surya Thapa.

Prime Minister Oli had offered the Dashain Tika to the first lady Shakya at his government residence, Baluwatar, today. Due to coronavirus risk, offering of Tika from the President and Prime Minister has been put off this year. Tika and Jamara are considered the blessings of the goddess Nawa Durga. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal