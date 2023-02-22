General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has worshipped at Baglung Kalika Bhagawati Temple in Baglung Bazaar today.

President Bhandari, who reached Baglung at 10:30 am on a helicopter of the Nepali Army, performed special puja for some 15 minutes at the famous Temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagawati, according to the Bhagawati Guthi Management Committee.

Guthi's Chairperson Kumar Khadka shared that the President arrived Baglung at the special invitation of the Guthi or the Temple Trust looking after the Temple, to offer obeisance to the Goddess Bhagawati in the Temple.

Prior to entering the Temple, President Bhandari was welcomed by Gandaki Province's Deputy Speaker Bina Kumari Thapa, Province Assembly member Krishna Pathak, Baglung District Coordination Committee Chief Amar Thapa, Chief District Officer of Baglung Roshani Kumari Shrestha, Baglung Municipality Mayor Basanta Kumar Shrestha and the locals among others.

Chief Priest of the Temple, Jay Bahadur Khadka, handed over Prasad of the Temple following the puja. President Bhandari was assisted by the Chief Priest in conducting the puja.

The Head of the State, after circumambulating the Temple following the puja, urged the Temple authority to preserve and promote the Temple believed to be established by a king of Parbat district, Pratapi Narayan Malla, and his newly-wed queen in 1591 BS, shortly after their wedding.

"I am very pleased to get this opportunity to offer obeisance to this famous Baglung Kalika Bhagawati in Baglung district. I would like to extend my special thankfulness to the patrons of the Guthi and office-bearers, staffers as well as civic society. I am confident that the Committee will pay a special attention to preserve, conserve and promote this historic and religious Temple," reads the message penned by the President in the Temple's visitor's book.

President Bhandari was seen off by the Guthi officials with a letter of thanks and special token of love.

The Guthi offered the letter of thanks to the President in gratitude towards her and acknowledged that the country's first female President's visit was fruitful in promoting the Kalika Bhagawati Temple.

Source: National News Agency Nepal