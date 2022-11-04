Key Issues

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has performed special worship at the famous religious site, Muktinath temple, this morning.

Chief District Officer, Netra Prasad Sharma, said President Bhandari performed special worship at the temple along with circumambulation of 108 water spouts in the temple premises.

President Bhandari has arrived here to unveil the statue of Lord Gautam Buddha constructed at temple premises and to lay the foundation stone for the construction of statue of Lord Bishnu.

CDO Sharma shared that President Bhandari would attend these programmes after a while.

Similarly, she is also scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Lho Mustang Himalayan Resort’ constructed at Ranipauwa of Muktinath today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal