President Bidya Devi Bhandari has received prasad of Nawadurga Bhawani Devi from Thecho, Lalitpur.

As per the ancient tradition, the Bhawani Temple would be locked for a month as part of the 12-year Jatra, religious festival, taking place at Thecho. President Bhandari received prasad after the temple was opened on Thursday, according to Chairman of Temple Guthi, Dharmaraj Mali. The temple was opened on Thursday for the Yne Panchadan.

The Nawadurga Bhandari Devi's 12-year Jatra is taking place at Thecho since July 26, the day when the Gathemangal festival kicked off.

Chairman of Guthi Mali shared that the Head of the State is offered prasad since the Jatra was started.

Priest Gopal Mali, leaders of Guthi Bhakta Lal Mali, Jitendra Mali, Bhawani Devi Protection Committee Chairman Prashanta Mali and others had visited the Office of the President to present the prasad to the President, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal