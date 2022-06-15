General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has underlined the need for strengthening the Public Service Commission (PSC) to make it capable to face new challenges of new era.

In her address to the 72nd establishment day of the PSC here today, the Head-of-the-State applauded the PSC's priority to upgrade its technical strength to switch its service to online system and connect it to the Nagarik app.

The development is expected to contribute to making the PSC service delivery effective, easier and accessible for a larger section of population.

The nation was trying to find a path towards economic transformation and progress following big political changes at home, the President said, adding that onus was on the civil service employees and entire government mechanism to make people feel the effective presence of the State through the effective dispensation of public services. “So it is needed to select human resources accordingly.”

The President hoped that the PSC serving as an independent body with constitutional rights would identify and select human resources capable of assessing people’s aspirations for prosperity and act accordingly by enhancing the government service system and remain committed to selecting meritorious human resources. She also said that she expected the PSC to pay attention towards ensuring training and orientation for the capacity enhancement of related people and improving the candidate selection system.

The PSC remaining as the oldest constitutional body in the country is assigned with the duty of conducting examinations for the selection of suitable candidates to be appointed to Civil Service position. In addition to this, it has also the duty of conducting written examinations for the recruitment in the Nepalese Army, Nepal Police or Armed Police Force, or federal government services or corporate bodies.

The PSC has been working on the principles of qualification, impartiality, fairness, equal opportunity, inclusion and confidentiality setting an example at people's level, she said.

Similarly, PSC Madhav Prasad Regmi stated that there had been continuous efforts in carrying out reforms in the methodologies and technologies to check answer sheets of the examinations for selecting government employees.

On the occasion, PSC former member Gauri Lal Das was honoured by while employees adjudged as the best performers for the year were awarded. The PSC was established on June 15, 1951.

Source: National News Agency Nepal