President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been administered the COVID-19 vaccine today. President Bhandari received the first doze of the vaccine at the TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.

Talking to media persons after receiving the vaccine, President Bhandari said it was a matter of happiness that we have received the vaccine against the Corona Virus as the world continues to be gripped by the pandemic, and lauded the effort of the government for the same.

Stating that she was waiting for her turn to take the vaccine until the government rolled out for her age group, the President said she had to take it as she was going on a visit to Bangladesh next week. President Bhandari also appealed to all the Nepali brothers and sisters to take the vaccine without any hesitation.

The President also lauded the government, doctors, local people's representatives and social campaigners for the success the country has so far achieved in minimizing the risk and impact of Corona Virus.

Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi was present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal