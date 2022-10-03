politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is offering tika to VIPs and individuals this year on the day of Bijaya Dashami on October 5.

President Bhandari is scheduled to offer tika to VIPs including ministers, province chiefs, judges, lawmakers and office-bearers of constitutional bodies from 2:00 pm to 3:00 p, while the interested individuals would receive tika from the President from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm, according Spokesperson at the office of the President, Sagar Acharya.

The office of the President also requested individuals to present in proper attire to receive tika.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS