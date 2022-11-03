General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is to visit Mustang on Friday.

She is scheduled to visit the famous religious site, Muktinath, and unveil a statue of Lord Buddha as well as to lay the foundation stone for the construction of statue of Lord Bishnu.

Chief District Officer of Mustang, Netra Prasad Sharma, said President Bhandari will arrive in Mustang at 8:00 am on Friday.

He shared, “President Bhandari will return back to Kathmandu on Friday after attending the programmes.”

Similarly, President Bhandari will also inaugurate the ‘Lho Mustang Himalayan Resort’ constructed at Ranipauwa of Muktinath.

Sharma further said that security has been beefed up in view of the President’s visit to Muktinath.

Source: National News Agency Nepal