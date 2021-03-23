General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is presently on the two-day state visit to Bangladesh today visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum build at local Dhanmondi in commemoration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman known as the founding father of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu who had a leading role in the Bangladesh independence movement was assassinated on August 15, 1975. He was the first President of Bangladesh and had become the Prime Minister later in 1971. The museum incorporates the personal residence of Rahaman where he was killed.

During the visit, President Bhandari paid tributes to the founding father of Bangladesh. The Head-of-the-State also watched a documentary made by the Museum and put her signature on the visitors' book there.

On the occasion, the President was accompanied by her daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, President's Information and Communications expert Tika Prasad Dhakal, Nepal Academy's Chancellor Ganga Prasad Upreti, secretary at the Office of the President, Dr Hari Poudel, secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Prasad Koirala, secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bharat Raj Poudel, secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Dinesh Bhattarai and President private secretary Dr Bheshraj Adhikari who are on the President's entourage. The President is scheduled to return home today after attending a reception to be organised by the Nepali Embassy in Bangladesh this afternoon.

President Bhandari arrived here on Monday at the friendly invitation of Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid. She had made a statement on the topic 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary', as the special guest at the programme organised at the National Parade Square in Dhaka.

Source: National News Agency Nepal