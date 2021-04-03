General

President Bidya Devi Bhnadari reached the residence of noted historian Dr Maheshraj Panta at Dallu, Kathmandu today.

The President observed the personal library of the historian Panta there. Panta is doing research on various social and historical domains through samshodhan mandal.

On the occasion, President Bhandari appreciated Panta's role and stressed the preservation of historical assets and strengthening of samshodhan mandal as a research institution.

Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha who was with the President, inquired historian Panta on the kind of supports he needed. Panta mentioned that the institution needed financial resources, human resources and a building to manage the library.

Source: National News Agency Nepal