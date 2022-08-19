General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has visited the Krisnna Temple in Patan today.

On the occasion of Bhadra Krishna Ashtami or 'Shree Krishna Ashtami festival' on Friday, the Head of the State visited the Krishna Temple premises and received sacred water, flower and Prasad.

Main priest of the temple Rupansharma Rajopadhyay offered President Bhandari the tika and Prasad.

President Bhandari offered prayers to the Lord Krishna and also enquired about Mangahiti located in Patan.

On the same occasion, Lalitpur Metropolitan City mayor Chiribabu Maharjan briefed President Bhandari that they had reconstructed the earthquake-ravaged Bhimsen Temple nearby the Krishna Temple on their own resources without receiving a single penny from the government.

In response, President Bhandari expressed commitment to come to the Patan Durbar and observe the Bhimsen Temple soon, Mayor Maharjan shared.

President Bhandari had spent around five minutes on the Krishna Temple premises today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal