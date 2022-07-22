Key Issues, politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari visited Uttargaya at Betrawati and offered worship today.

President Bhandari prayed at the shrine, located at the border of Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, and also took information about the condition of the shrine.

Chief of Rasuwa District Coordination Committee, Ashok Ghimire, and Chairperson of Uttargaya rural municipality, Madhav Aryal, among others welcomed President Bhandari at Betrawati. She also offered worship at Ram temple and Vishnu Paduka at Uttargaya rural municipality-5 in Rasuwa district.

After listening to the people's representatives and local leaders, President Bhandari said she would take initiative from her side for the development of Uttargaya area and would brief the federal government about it. She had shown interest in the development of Betrawati as it is the important religious place.

Chief Ghimire had briefed the President about the religious, cultural and historical importance of the place, pointing out the need of broader development of the place.

He opined that the visit of the President would help in the publicity of the place.

Laying emphasis on the need of investment by making a master plan by the federal government as means and resources of the local government would not be enough for the broader development of Betrawati area, Chairperson Aryal urged President Bhandari for the initiatives in this regard.

Similarly, Chairperson of Ram Temple Conservation Committee, Som Lal Lawat, requested the President to take initiatives in order to converting religious endowment into a state trust.

Locals complained before the President that the government did not pay attention in development of Uttargaya area and the delay in construction of Galchhi-Trishuli-Rasuwagadhi highway.

After visiting Uttargaya, president Bhandari held informal talks with federal and provincial assembly members of the district, people's representatives, administrative chief, among others about the situation of the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal