General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari paid homage to Chhathi Mata at an event to mark the Chhath festival held at Bagmati river bank in Guheshwori today.

On the occasion, President Bhandari inaugurated the Chhath festival at Guheshwori Gaurighat area by performing worship to the idol of Chhathi Mata.

Following the inauguration by President Bhandari, devotees gathered at 675 Chhath ghats constructed at Guheshwori Gaurighat area, completing today's rituals by offering worship and argha to the setting Sun.

Source: National News Agency Nepal