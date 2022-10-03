politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today conducted a puja at Palanchowk Bhagawati Temple of Panchkhal Municipality-9, Kavrepalanchok on the occasion of Maha Astami, the eighth day of the Dashain festival.

The President follows the tradition wherein the Head of the State worships and performs a puja at the temple on this day during the festival. She reached the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center, Panchkhal, in a Nepali Army helicopter and visited the temple at 10:00 am today.

President Bhandari spent around 15 minutes performing a puja at the temple. The temple is one of the famous shrines. It was constructed during the rule of Lichchhavi King Manadev.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS