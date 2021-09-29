General

“May the Jitiya Festival inspire all to make headway towards the elimination of social superstitions, discriminations and violence, and contribute to building a civilized, cultured and equitable society,” President Bidya Devi Bhandari said.

The Head-of-the-State in her message of best wishes on the occasion of the Jitiya Festival today wished all Nepali sisters at home and abroad peace, happiness, good health and a long life.

The women from the Madhesh and the Tharu community in the southern plains observe Jitiya wishing for peace, prosperity, good health and longevity of their children and it is one of their major festivals.

The festival characterized by a rigorous fasting followed by the recitation of mythical stories about a deity named Jimutbahan, and cultural singing and dancing is celebrated on the eighth day (Astami) of the dark fortnight of the month of Asoj (September-October).

“ As I believe such festivals observed in our nation highlight on geographical, social and cultural diversities and would help promote family and community bonding, mutual trust and the feeling of cooperation contributing to further strengthening the greater national unity,’’ the President said in the message.

The Head-of-the-State said she believed that some outdated practices being followed while celebrating the cultural festivals should be revised as per the changing time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal