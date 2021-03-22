Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that the cooperation and collaboration between Nepal, Bangladesh and India should be consolidated for energy trade.

Speaking as the distinguished guest at the 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's birth centenary' held at the National Parade Square here today, President Bhandari said that Nepal's hydropower and Bangladesh's natural gas could be important means for fulfilling the needs for development. As in energy, the two countries need to promote collaboration in trade, transit, connectivity, tourism, education and culture sectors, she said.

Stating that removing difficulties in trade, development of infrastructure and easy access to market could bring notable increase in the trade, President Bhandari emphasized on the need to minimize the trade imbalance to the benefit of both the countries. She also called for expanding connectivity through additional flights between Kathmandu and Dhaka, and establishment of air contact between large cities like Saidpur of Bangladesh and Biratnagar of Nepal.

She opined that water route could be developed as River connectivity of Nepal with India and Bangladesh is feasible for the same. Upgradation of roads and railways could also ease the process for bilateral trade route.

President Bhandari on the occasion expressed her pleasure on forwarding of the process to promote bilateral trade via railway after storing of goods in Rohanpur of Bangladesh. The President argued that both countries could benefit through bilateral tourism as both are enriched with natural beauty, cultural assets and archeological sites.

She shared that Bangladesh was achieving rapid development and success as per Bangbandhu’s dream of Sonar Bangal. President Bhandari further mentioned that Nepal was centering her all efforts to materialize the national campaign of Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali and will soon upgrade to middle income country.

Expressing gratitude to President Bhandari for extending best wishes to inaugural session of birth centenary celebrations of former President Bangabandhu through video message last year, Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid recalled that the Nepali leaders and people had provided moral support and weapons to the independence movement of Bangladesh.

Similarly, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, expressed happiness over upgrading of both countries- Nepal and Bangladesh, to middle-income country together and thanked Nepal for its support to independence movement of her country.

On the occasion, cultural performances were presented by Bangladeshi and Nepali artists. Members of the President's entourage President Bhandari's daughter, Usha Kiran Bhandari, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Nepali Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Bamshidhar Mishra and other members of were also present on the occasion. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr AK Abdul Momen, was also present at the programme.

President Bhandari, leading a Nepali delegation arrived here, on a two-day State visit, earlier today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal