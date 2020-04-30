Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed her confidence that International Workers’ Day, 2020 would help all workers across the globe to unite in a thread of unity for their rights, welfare and freedom.

In a message on May 1 or International Workers’ Day, she lauded contribution of all workers of Nepal to establish republic Nepal along with fully democratic governance system. “I hope the concerned authorities bring all workers in informal and formal sectors under social security while respecting agricultural labour,” the President has said in the message.

She has also expressed the hope that the government would bring its policies and programmes for the next fiscal year in time in view of the country’s economy affected by COVID-19 and hardships of workers affected by the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal