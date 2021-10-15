General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended message of best wishes on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day today, October 15. She wished hand hygiene and healthy life to all Nepali sisters and brothers living in the country and abroad.

The President urged all citizens to make life clean, healthy and dignified by developing hand hygiene.

In the best wishes message, "Keeping hand clean is significant in terms of health. Many people lose lives due to infection for not having clean hands. Use of clean water and proper handwashing helps us keep away from diarrhea and other diseases."

Nepal has been observing the Global Handwashing Day since 2008. This year, the global day is marked under the theme of “Our Future is at Hand – Let's Move Forward Together.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal