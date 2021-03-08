Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called attention of all sides in society to proceed ahead with special initiatives for building a civilized society with gender parity.

The Head-of-State made this call while inaugurating the 111th International Women's Day programme organised by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens here today.

On the occasion, President Bhandari said the social and cultural inequalities could not be put to an end without establishing economic equality, and the constitution has guided for achieving the same. She pointed out the need of building an economy oriented towards socialism and based on social justice and equality as envisioned by the constitution.

The President said: "Many initiatives have been done at the national and international level for minimizing the violence against women and establishing women's rights. In line with these efforts, constitutional and legal provisions, policies and programmes have been made in our country as well. Important contribution would be made towards ending the discrimination and establishing women equality as and when these provisions are implemented."

The President underlined the need for making the implementing agencies of the state more active and positive for this.

Stating that the participation of women in politics and administration has been significantly increasing due to the efforts made so far for achieving gender equality, the President said a positive change has been made in education, health, ownership over property and labour participation.

She also expressed the confidence that the common national goal of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' could be met if all moved ahead protecting the achievements made by the nation so far by institutionalising the governance system in a gender responsive manner from the local level itself.

President Bhandari expressed her happiness on the government's launching the national Gender Equality Policy-2077 with the goal of ending the situation of gender inequality, and also thanked the government for this initiative.

Source: National News Agency Nepal