Leaders of the nine-party coalition including its common presidential candidate Ram Chandra Poudel held a dialogue with Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leaders.

The coalition parties' leaders reached the RPP central office at Dhumbarahi this evening to seek votes for leader Poudel in the presidential election to be held on March 9.

On the occasion, RPP leaders informed the visiting team that their central committee meeting on March 8 would make official decision regarding presidential election, shared NC leader Deepak Khadka, who was also in the meeting.

RPP leaders said they would make the party's official decision in a way that it would not incur any loss after finalizing whether or not to participate in the presidential election.

On the occasion, RPP leaders had extended best wishes to Poudel on becoming the common candidate for the President on behalf of the coalition.

President candidate and NC senior leader Poudel along with NC vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, House of Representative member Deepak Khadka, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Shakti Basnet, Loktrantik Samajwadi Party leader Sharat Singh Bhandari and Janata Samajwadi Party leader Rjendra Shrestha were also present in the meeting.

Also present on behalf of RPP were its Chairperson Rajendra Lingden, leaders Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, Bikram Pandey, Deepak Bohora and others.

The presidential race is scheduled for March 9. NC candidate Poudel and CPN (UML) candidate Subash Nemwang are in the race.

Source: National News Agency Nepal