General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of folk singer JB Tuhure and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing grief on social media this evening, the President said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of progressive cultural campaigner and folk singer JB Tuhure." She also said that the contribution by Tuhure to the democratic movement of Nepal through progressive music will be remembered forever.

Source: National News Agency Nepal