CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has bagged the 'Medhabi Yogadan Padak', which is considered a big award in the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, Asian Pacific Region. President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the award on the former Prime Minister amid a function organised here Thursday.

Chairperson Oli was honoured with the award for his contribution to the holistic development of children and youths through the development, expansion and promotion of Nepal scout while he was PM.

On the occasion, President Bhandari said that honouring former PM Oli with the award prided on his contributions to the country. Scout plays an important role in making children and youths competitive by making them disciplined, aware and responsible, she said.

After receiving the award, UML Chair Oli urged the Nepal scouts to become further dynamic and organised for the welfare of human and to work for the construction of an ideal society.

Nepal's senior most scout artist Prof Gobinda Narayan Jyapu was also honoured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal