Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ met and held discussions today.

Chair Dahal had reached President Deuba’s residence Budhanilkantha this afternoon to hold discussions.

According to sources, matters relating to contemporary politics among other pertinent issues were discussed in the meeting between the two leaders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal