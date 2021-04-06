General

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has condoled the demise of Ayishworya Lal Pradhananga, the founding president of Nepali Congress Bhaktapur district committee and former state minister. Pradhananga died at the age of 96 on April 2 at his residence in Lalitpur.

In a message on Monday, Deuba has expressed heartfelt condolence to Pradhananga and deep sympathies to the bereaved family while stating that Nepali Congress lost a veteran personality.

President Deuba has recalled Pradhananga’s contributions to party organisation, Nepal’s democratic and social movement.

Pradhananga served as the President of NC Bhaktapur district committee for three years in early 1950s, member of National Planning Commission, National Assembly member and State Minister for Commerce and Supplies.

Similarly, NC President Deuba has expressed grief to the demise of DB Rai, the then President of Nepali Congress (Democratic) Taplejung district committee.

Rai died on his way to Jhapa for treatment on April 4.

In his condolence message, Deuba has expressed heartfelt condolence to the departed soul stating that Nepali Congress lost a man with integrity and simplicity. Born in 2004 BS, Rai leaves behind four sons and two daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal