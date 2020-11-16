Entertainment, Fashion

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged one and all to celebrate festivals by fully adhering to the health safety protocols amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of Bhaitika (the fifth day of Tihar) and Nepal Sambat New Year 1141, he urged the citizens themselves to remain cautious and conscious to mitigate increasing infection because of government’s apathy to prevent and control it.

“Nepal is a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious and diverse festivals. The sense of fraternity among us has maintained exemplary unity. The Tihar festivals have also further strengthened our mutual unity”, he said in a message.

The NC president further said that the festival of light and colour has helped enhance our happiness and excitement and develop cordial relations between sisters and brothers and among the relatives.

Likewise, Deuba in his message said Nepal Sambat is considered the history of reawakening period of Nepal’s language, literature, art and culture and a live heritage of our culture. Noting that the new day of Nepal Sambat has reminded us of the contributions of its proponent Shankhadhar Sakhwa, he said it has also afresh his philanthropic image.

Sankhadhar Sakhwa was honoured as a national luminary in recognition of his magnanimous works, the NC president added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal