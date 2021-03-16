Key Issues, politics

The President Educational Reforms Programme Directorate Committee has asked the Programme to immediately implement it by selecting the received applications.

Committee meeting presided over by Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha on Monday also directed to allocate budget on the basis of needs and priority.

A total of 5,393 schools from 677 local levels across the country have applied for seeking support under this scheme, according to Education Development and Human Resources Centre. A total of 76 local levels are yet to submit their application.

The government has allocated Rs 5.55 billion for this programme.

The amount would be utilised for schools' physical infrastructure development, distribution of sports materials and other teaching-learning related activities.

Director General of Centre Baikuntha Aryal shared that the demands have been made for building construction, classrooms maintenance, sports materials, development of information technology, computer labs, drinking water and sanitation, hostels and other topics.

