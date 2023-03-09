General

President-elect Ram Chandra Paudel met Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar today.

During the meeting, President-elect Paudel thanked Prime Minister Dahal, who is also the chair of CPN (Maoist Centre), while the Prime Minister congratulated Paudel and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Likewise, Paudel met with Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal. President-elect Paudel visited Deuba at his residence in Dhumbarahi and Nepal at his residence in Koteshwar.

Paudel was elected president in the vote held today with 33,802 votes while his competitor Subash Chandra Nembang got 15,518 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal