Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has emphasized on the need for collaboration among the political parties for effective implementation of the Constitution and consolidation of democracy in the country. "Mutual dialogue and unity remains the political beauty of Nepal, which needs to be continued," she said.

Speaking at a meeting with senior leaders of political parties and former Prime Ministers at the Office of the President in Sheetal Niwas today, she referred to the unprecedented unity that the parties showed while publishing a new political map of the country last year. The President also urged the senior leaders to continue mutual dialogue and discussion on issues of public concern including education, health, economy, drinking water and climate change, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President.

She thanked the political party leaders and cadres for their support in the government's effort to address the impact of COVID-19 in the country, while appreciating the role of the frontline workers including health workers, security persons and civil servants.

President Bhandari also shared to the participants of the meeting about her upcoming State visit to Bangladesh to attend the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

CPN-UML chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairs of Janata Samajbadi Party Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav and leader Rajendra Mahato were presented at the meeting. Also present were RPP Chair Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha Chitra Bahadur KC and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party leader Prem Suwal.

Former Chairperson of the Council of Ministers Khilraj Regmi also attended the meeting, according to the Office of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal