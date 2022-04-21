business, Trading

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has stressed on investing in qualitative health education and development of the health infrastructures.

Addressing to the Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia through a video message today, the President pointed out the need of investing in the development of health infrastructures along with innovative and quality health education. She also mentioned about the important lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic in this regard.

The Head of State also made a special appeal to the world community to bring a generous economic package for the economic revival of Nepal-like developing countries.

Stressing on the need of partnership, collaboration and mutual cooperation among the states for tackling the global challenges faced by the world, she called for taking forward the perspective of 'whole region, whole world' for the interest of every nation.

The President also talked about the negative impact climate change is having on the economies of the mountainous and island nations, urging all the countries to implement in letter and spirit the commitment to reducing carbon emission for checking global warming.

The Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia is being held from 20 to 22 April 2022 in Boao, Hainan Province of China, under the theme of “The World in COVID-19 and Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future”.

President Bhandari expressed the confidence that the discussions in the Forum will encourage countries to adopt measures for preventing and controlling pandemic and to achieve economic recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal