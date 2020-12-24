General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad, and following the Christianity.

The Head of the State, in the message of best wishes, wished good health and longevity to all.

She mentioned that such religious festival further fosters mutual respect, harmony, tolerance and solidarity among all cultural and religious communities, thereby strengthening national unity.

President Bhandari expressed confidence that the festival would help promote sustainable peace for making prosperous Nepal.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

Source: National News Agency Nepal