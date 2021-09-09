General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed her confidence that Haritalika Teej would also help integrate our society and country into a thread of emotional unity.

In her message of best wishes on the occasion of Haritalika Teej, 2078 today, President Bhandari said the festival would help deepen the bonding between daughters and maternal homes, friends, families and relatives.

She also stressed the need to mend showy and over expensive practice of Teej celebration so as to preserve its peculiar cultural importance.

“Haritalika Teej has significant space in Nepali society as a cultural and religious festival. There is public belief that the festival which is celebrated for four days would also materialize own wishes”, stated in a message.

The President wished that Teej would give impetus to build a civilized, equitable and progressive society by ending all forms and manifestations of discriminations and inequalities against women.

President Bhandari called on one and all to adhere to the health safety protocol to get protected from ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal