Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed her hope that issues expressed in course of her address to a joint sitting of the Federal Parliament today would be incorporated in the upcoming government policies and progress.

Addressing the joint session of the Federal Parliament first time today since the election to the member of the House of Representatives on November 20, the President hoped that the three-tier government mechanisms would focus on addressing the people’s aspirations.

She took time to say that friend nations were expected to continue to assist the nation as in the past. The joint session of the Federal Parliament concluded with the address by the Head-of-the-State.

Source: National News Agency Nepal