President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed historic Rani Pokhari and the Durbar High School today. The two structures were damaged by the devastating Gorkha earthquake in 2015 and have been rebuilt.

The President is to inaugurate these structures at 12 noon today, the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has stated. She will first inaugurate the Rani Pokhari and then the Durbar High School.

The government reconstructed the Rani Pokhari according to its original Malla-era design while the Durbar High School has been rebuilt with Chinese support. Reconstruction of these two structures is considered important accomplishment in connection with the reconstruction of the heritages and monuments damaged by the Gorkha Earthquake on April 25, 2015.

Source: National News Agency Nepal