General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, issued two Ordinances today. President Bhandari issued the ‘Constitutional Council (function, duties, rights and procedures) first amendment, Ordinance, 2077 and the ‘Political Party (second amendment) Ordinance, 2077, according to a press statement issued by the Office of the President.

The two Ordinances were introduced as per Article 114 (1) of the Constitution, reads the statement issued by assistant spokesperson of the office Keshav Prasad Ghimire.

Source: National News Agency