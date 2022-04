General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has nominated Narayan Prasad Dahal (Chitwan) as a National Assembly member.

Dahal has been nominated as National Assembly (upper house) member at the recommendation of the Nepal government as per the Article 86(2)(b) of Nepal Constitution, states a press release issued by Spokesperson of President's Office, Sagar Acharya. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal