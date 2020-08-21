General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is not going to the Pashupatinath temple for paying homage on the occasion of the Haritalika (Teej) festival today, the Office of the President has said.

There is the tradition of President Bhandari visiting the Pashupatinath temple for offering obeisance on the occasion of Teej in the past; however, this time the President will not be attending that programme die to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Spokesman at the Office of the President, Hari Prasad Dahal, stated in a communiqué.

Source: National News Agency Nepal