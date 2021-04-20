Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has observed the Seto Machchhindranath chariot and also received Prasad on the occasion.

Every year the chariot of Seto Machchhindranath – the god of rain and harvest is taken to Asan from Durbarmarga-based Teendhara Paathshala premises on the Shukla Ashtami (8th day in the lunar calendar) of Chaitra.

The tradition is it that the Head of the State observes the chariot procession and receives Prasad on the night it is taken to Asan.

President Bhandari was welcomed by former minister and lawmaker Bhimsen Das Pradhan and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi, among other local leaders and priest of the procession.

The Seto Machchindranath chariot procession is a popular traditional festival of Kathmandu Valley, especially celebrated by Newari communities with fanfare.

The Seto Machchindranath idol in a chariot is taken around major city areas including Asan, Hnaumandhoka, and Lagan Jaisideval of Kathmandu city during the procession. ------

Source: National News Agency Nepal