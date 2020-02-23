Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her best wishes of happiness, prosperity and peace to Sherpas and the community following Mahayana Buddhism on the occasion of Gyalpo Lhosar.

Saying that Gyalpo Lhosar is an integral part of Nepal's culture, she in a message of greetings today expressed her hope that such festivals would increase tolerance, mutual harmony and cooperation among Nepalis embracing various cultures, and strengthen national unity.

The festival marked as the New Year for the Sherpa community falls on Shukla Pratipada in the Nepali month of Falgun. On the occasion, the Sherpa community cleans up houses and villages, cook and eat various delicacies, organises various cultural programmes and exchanges best wishes with each others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal