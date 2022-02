General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has pardoned the sentence handed down by various courts on different dates.

The pardon by the President was made on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers and in accordance with Article 276 of the Constitution of Nepal and Article 159 of the Criminal Code Procedures, 2074 BS, according to the Office of the President. The sentence of 12 persons including Angnima Sherpa were pardoned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal