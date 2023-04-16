General

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash (NP) Saud amidst a special ceremony at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas today.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had appointed Saud, a Nepali Congress leader and member of House of Representatives today itself before this.

Present in the oath-taking ceremony were Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

Minister Saud also today took charge of his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singha Durbar.

The Nepali Congress central committee member Saud has already served as the Minister for Irrigation in 2070BS and as the Minister of State for Education and Sports in 2057 BS before this.

He was elected to the member of House of Representatives from Kanchanpur electoral constituency number 2 in 2056BS and 2070BS. He was also elected to the House of Representatives from the same constituency in the election held on November 20, 2022.

Saud joined the Nepal Students Union (NSU), the student wing of the Nepali Congress, in 2036 BS and forayed into politics. He was elected the vice-president of NSU in 2043 BS and went on to become the central president in 2048 BS.

He was born to father Khadga Singh Saud and mother Kushilya Devi on August 9, 1962 in Dadeldhura. His permanent address is Shuklaphanta Municipality-6, Kanchanpur district in Sudurpaschim province.

He has visited India, theUnited States of America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Korea, Egypt, Japan, Singapore, Qatar, Thailand, among other countries.

