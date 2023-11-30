Contact Us

President Paudel appoints two non-resident ambassadors

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed two non-resident ambassadors. Dan Bahadur Tamang, currently serving as the ambassador of Nepal to South Africa, has been appointed as the non-resident ambassador to Republic of Mozambique while Nepali Ambassador to Switzerland, Ram Prasad Subedi, will serve as the non-resident ambassador to Italy. President Paudel the non-resident ambassadors on the recommendations of Council of Ministers in accordance to Article 282 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to the Office of the President. Source: National News Agency Nepal

