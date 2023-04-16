Key Issues, politics

The Nepali Army will be mobilized in the upcoming April 23 by-election of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Towards this, President Ram Chandra Paudel granted permission to mobilize the Nepali Army in the upcoming by-election for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the by-election, according to a press statement issued by Sagar Acharya, Spokesperson at the Office of President, on Sunday.

President Paudel approved the proposal to mobilize Nepali Army on the recommendation of the National Security Council and in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers made on April 11.

The President's approval was as per the Article 66 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, the press statement added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal