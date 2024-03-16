President Paudel calls for competitive, quality education

President Ramchandra Paudel has urged for the use of available means and resources for producing competitive and quality education. Inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pashupati Adarsha Secondary School in Siraha on Saturday, the President also called for developing policy, curriculum and teaching style for the development of a civilized society along with knowledge, discipline and culture. The government's policy, budget and plan should be strengthening the spirit of nation building and national unity to impart timely education for making the nation economically prosperous, President Paudel added. On the occasion, the President urged the schools at the local level to pay special attention for providing quality education in an accessible way as the trend for migrating to cities and foreign countries was on the rise for employment and education. Likewise, President Paudel said that collective aspirations were needed for the protection and promotion of school sector. Source: National News Ag ency RSS