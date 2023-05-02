Games, sports

President Ram Chandra Paudel has congratulated Nepali cricket team for emerging victorious in the ACC Men's Premier Cup.

In a message of the best wishes today, the President has congratulated coach, cricket officials and Nepali cricketers for being qualified for the Asia Cup.

President Paudel has also praised the competence, patience, dedication and discipline shown by Nepali cricketers in the time of game.

The President has expressed his best wishes for such outstanding performance from Nepali cricketers in the future, and hold Nepalis' head high.

In the ACC Premier Cup's final match held this morning, Nepal made to the Asia Cup tournament by defeating UAE.

Source: National News Agency Nepal