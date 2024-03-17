President Paudel honours Luintel

Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has honoured Rajendra Luintel, who set a Guinness Book of World Record by shooting a music video at the highest altitude above the sea level. At a programme organised at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas, President Paudel congratulated Luintel and his team and honoured them offering garlands and shawls. The song, written by Dr DR Upadhyay, was shot at Tilicho lake of Manang at an altitude of 5,015 meters. The music video was directed by Michael Chand while Santosh Shrestha is the music composer. On the occasion, President Paudel praised them, saying they made publicity of Nepal in the world in a different way. The team had received the certificate of the Guinness Book of World Record from the then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in 2021. Luintel has already received various awards including Mahatma Gandhi International Award, Global International Award, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Sewa Samman-2022. Source: National News Agency Nepal