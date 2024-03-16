President Paudel pays homage to Jaleshwarnath

President Ram Chandra Paudel has offered prayers to Baba Jaleshwarnath Mahadev here today. President Paudel, who arrived in Mahottari this morning to attend various programs, offered prayers to Baba Jaleshwarnath at the temple located in ward no. 1 of Jaleshwar Municipality. On the occasion, Chief Priest of Jaleswarnath Mahadev temple, Upendra Pathak helped carry out a special pooja of Jaleswarnath Mahadev for President Paudel. The President also worshiped Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha in the temple premises. Following the worship at Baba Jaleshwarnath temple, President Paudel has left for Chauria village of Jaleshwar municipality-5, where he is scheduled to unveil a statute of former Sports Minister late Ganesh Nepali. Earlier this morning, President Paudel had offered garlands to the statute of freedom fighter Ram Narayan Mishra at Pipara of Mahottari. Source: National News Agency RSS