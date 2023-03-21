Trading

President Ramchandra Paudel has said significant efforts need to be made to make every citizen feel the impact of political changes in the nation.

During his meeting with representatives from Social Democracy Study Centre, Kathmandu at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas today, the Head-of-the-State stressed the need of working for the cause of rural and deprived communities and ensuring justice and income-generating opportunities to them.

The President urged the Centre to play a role for further democratization of the Nepali society, organisations and political parties.

Madhu Acharya, the Chair of the Society, congratulated Paudel on his election on the post of President, wishing him a very successful term.

The delegation also presented a letter of facilitation to the President. ---

